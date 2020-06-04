Denon has announced a range of AV receivers and amplifiers for 2020 that are 8K-ready.

The X-series models can each passthrough 8K 60Hz video, as well as 4K at up to 120Hz and start at just £599 in the UK, €729 in Europe.

They also support HDMI eARC, Dolby Atmos, and all the current HDR formats, including HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG.

Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are supported too, along with Denon's own HEOS multiroom audio platform, so you can link each device to other Heos speaker systems. In addition, Apple AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth are on board for good measure.

The Denon AVR-X2700H is the entry model, with 7.2 channels running at 150W. It has six HDMI inputs with two outs.

Step up to the Denon AVC-X3700H amp and you get 9.2 channels at 180W, with seven HDMI inputs and three outs.

The AVC-X4700H is also a 9.2-channel amplifier, but at 200W. It has eight HDMI inputs, with three outputs.

Finally, the Denon AVC-X6700H is an 11.2 amp at 205W and also sports eight HDMI ins, three outs.

All of the new models come with Audyssey MultiEQ XT for set-up. And, on top of Dolby decoding, they are equally endowed with DTS, including DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X.

The AVC-X2700H is available now, with the 4700 and 6700 coming in July, with the 3700 to follow in August.