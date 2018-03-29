  Denon announces Heos HomeCinema HS2 soundbar with 4K video and hi-res audio support

Denon has announced the new and improved version of its Heos HomeCinema soundbar and wireless subwoofer package. Joining the rest of the Heos HS2 family, the latest soundbar has received a number of upgrades over its predecessor to make it the ideal solution for your home theatre system.

The HomeCinema HS2 now supports 4K Ultra HD content, meaning you can connect a 4K Blu-ray player to it and have it send the video to your 4K TV. It doesn't support Dolby Atmos unfortunately, but the HomeCinema HS2 can decode Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus and DTS audio soundtracks. It's not just to be used with movies though, as an HDMI ARC connection will let you boost the sound of regular TV viewing.

High-resolution audio support is on the menu too, as the HomeCinema HS2 now supports FLAC, ALAC, AIFF and DSD file types, and the soundbar will now accept music via Bluetooth or AirPlay - Denon has said AirPlay 2 compatibility will arrive at a later date.

Whatever your audio source, the HomeCinema HS2 will fire it out via dual 2 x 5-inch precision drivers, which handle bass and midrange frequencies, while two 20mm dome tweeters take care of the highs. The wireless subwoofer provides extra levels of low-end oomph.

Furthermore, Amazon Alexa support will be added via a firmware update in the summer, after which you will be able to enable a Heos Home Entertainment skill in the Alexa app. Once enabled, you can ask any Alexa-enabled device to play music from any compatible source via the HomeCinema HS2 soundbar.

Not only has Denon improved the internals, but the external design has been given some attention too. The new model benefits from a slimmer form factor, metal feet and a built-in power supply to help it blend in with the rest of your home entertainment system.

The Denon Heos HomeCinema HS2 will be available soon for £699.