Denon unveils X Series of AV receivers

Denon has launched a new line of top-end AV receivers called the X Series. The five new units will begin with the entry level AVR-X500 for £249 and go all the way up to the AVR-X4000, which retails at £1,199.

Sitting at the bottom end of the Denon line up, the AVR-X500 is due out in May and has five channels each at 140W. DolbyTrueHD and dts-HD Master Audio Decoders are also included. Four HDMI inputs, 2 optical inputs and a revamped display and GUI complete the package.

Next is the XVR-X1000, again due in May and priced at £349. This time round you get five HDMI ports and five 145W channels. DLNA is also included as is AirPlay, Spotify and vTuner. The Receiver can even stream photos from Flickr and is able to connect up with the new Denon Remote App. Audyssey MultEQ XT is also included.

The X2000 sits in the middle of the range and will set you back £499. The X2000 is a seven-channel receiver with 150W per channel. Seven HDMI inputs with 3D and 4K support as well as a HDMI make the receiver a seriously impressive product.

The X3000 is a significant step up over the rest of the line-up. Out in June, the £799 is a seven-channel 180W per channel receiver. All the Spotify and Last.fm connectivity of the rest of the line-up is there, as are seven HDMI inputs and the 3D and 4K support. Also included is a pair of HDMI outputs, Audyssey 7.1 channel processing and Dolby TrueHD, dts-HD Master Audio and Dolby ProLogic IIz processing.

At the top of the new Denon range is the AVR-X4000. Set for release in June, the £1,199 receiver has seven 200W channels, Denon Link HD, a full Audyssey processing set-up for up to 9.2 channels and 3 HDMI outputs. All the rest of the Denon range will ship in black, the X4000 however will be both available in black and silver.

A lot of shiny new AV kit from Denon. Nice to see all the DLNA and streaming connectivity included with even the lower end of the line-up. From the look of it, the X4000 is going to be quite a piece of Hi-Fi kit for the AV nerd.