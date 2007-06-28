  Cambridge Audio introduces Azur 540D V2 DVD player

Cambridge Audio has introduced the Azur 540D V2 DVD player which boasts HDMI connectivity and upscaling technology.

The 540D uses a highly evolved DVD chipset and proprietary Phased Lock Loop (PLL) system which produces incredibly low jitter.

The DAC specified and anti-aliasing filter circuits mean the 540D is also a true audiophile CD player while the HDMI output is capable of upscaling to 720p or 1080i.

It supports a wide range of CD and DVD formats as well as DivX and MP4 and as well as support for Dolby Digital 5.1, Pro Logic II, DTS 5.1 has a dedicated stereo audio output connects to stereo amplifiers and AV receivers for the best sound quality with music discs.

And in case you were thinking that you might not bother seeing as it doesn’t upscale to the "full 1080p" Cambridge Audio acknowledges that 1080p offers the ultimate reproduction for screens over 50 inches but claims that the 540D’s HDMI output upscaling to 720p or 1080i for screens under 50 inches is "unsurpassed".

The Azur 540D V2 will be available in silver or black, will cost around £250 (plus VAT) and should be on the shelves in July or August this year.