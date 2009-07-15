  1. Home
BT Vision adds online dating

|
  BT Vision adds online dating
BT has announced a partnership with Match.com on its BT Vision service that will mean that singles will be able to find love on their telly.

The company says that finding a partner through online dating is as common as meeting someone through work. If you fancy your chances then you'll be able to trawl the database of potential partners from your sofa.

The service is live at channel 955 on the TV guide, though you'll need to be registered for it to work. Seven days are provided free, and then it's just under £11 a month to continue.

Jeremy Rosenberg, business development manager at BT Vision, said: "Match.com is the biggest dating site in the UK and is a perfect partner for us. So now as well as getting great entertainment on demand from BT Vision, you can search for your own perfect partner".

