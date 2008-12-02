  BT Vision customers get 20th Century Fox movies

It did a similar deal with NBC Universal in September, but now BT Vision has signed up Twentieth Century Fox.

This means that its IPTV customers will soon get access to hundreds of classic and new movies.

BT Vision customers can already watch content from Paramount, Disney, Warner Brothers and Universal thanks to similar deals.

But now, from 15 December, they'll be able to watch Twentieth Century Fox titles including The Beach, Dr Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who and M Night Shyamalan’s The Happening.

The films will be available on pay-per-view basis without the need for a subscription up front.