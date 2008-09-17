  BT Vision offers NBC Universal movies

BT Vision has announced it has entered an agreement with NBC Universal International Television Distribution for a selection of films to appear on BT Vision's high-def on demand movie service in the UK.

A range of HD film titles from NBC Universal are slated for release on BT Vision, including "The Incredible Hulk", "Wanted" and "Charlie Wilson's War", alongside library titles such as "E.T.", "Shaun Of The Dead" and "Miami Vice".

The content is delivered through the existing V-box, and does not require a monthly subscription with HD films priced at £4.95 each, and library titles costing £2.95, all of which can be watched an unlimited amount of times within the 48-hour rental period.