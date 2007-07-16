BT Vision Sports to offer Setanta coverage

BT Vision has teamed up with Setanta Sports to create the BT Vision Sport service, a move that means watching Barclays Premier League football could cost you less.

This new service lets you catch up with more matches in full than any other service for £4 a month.

The service lets you watch non-live Premier League matches at a time that suits you - apparently just "hours" after they happen.

If you're more interested in the live stuff, then you can combine the service with a package of live English and Scottish matches (75% of all Barclays Premier League matches) from Setanta Sports an extra £12 a month, or pay £1.99 per match on a pay-per-view basis.

BT’s "near live" service includes 242 Premier League matches per season and up to 125 Coca-Cola League and Carling Cup games.

BT Vision also offers some classic sporting action and documentaries available on demand and supplied by ESPN and IMG.

Ian Livingston, BT Retail CEO said: "This is a great day for sports fans. Fans can now follow their team for less than a pound a week. Why pay sky-high prices now there’s an alternative?".