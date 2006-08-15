BT adds more content to upcoming interactive TV service

BT continues to sign up new partners and content providers ahead of the Autumn launch of its TV-via-broadband service, BT Vision.

The telecom company has signed up four independent producers and distributors to bring children’s programming, concerts, TV dramas, and lifestyle shows to the new service.

Entertainment Rights will provide access to Postman Pat and Basil Brush, while NBD Television will supply nearly 60 hours of concerts from Oasis, Duran Duran, and many others.

Portman Film and Television will add Doc Martin, starring Martin Clunes, to the lineup, while Wall to Wall Television will provide lifestyle and documentary titles.

Customers of BT Vision will need a set-top box to access the service, which will be enabled by the BT Hub. Like Freeview, the service will be subscription-free.