BT adds more content to upcoming interactive TV service
BT continues to sign up new partners and content providers ahead of the Autumn launch of its TV-via-broadband service, BT Vision.
The telecom company has signed up four independent producers and distributors to bring children’s programming, concerts, TV dramas, and lifestyle shows to the new service.
Entertainment Rights will provide access to Postman Pat and Basil Brush, while NBD Television will supply nearly 60 hours of concerts from Oasis, Duran Duran, and many others.
Portman Film and Television will add Doc Martin, starring Martin Clunes, to the lineup, while Wall to Wall Television will provide lifestyle and documentary titles.
Customers of BT Vision will need a set-top box to access the service, which will be enabled by the BT Hub. Like Freeview, the service will be subscription-free.
- LG OLED C8 review: Simply stunning
- French Open tennis to be shown in 4K on Sky Q and Virgin TV
- Barack and Michelle Obama land a multi-year Netflix production deal
- Sky 4K HDR broadcasts start in Italy, UK Sky Q update imminent?
- How to Watch the Royal Wedding on TV and online in the UK and US
- Polk's Command Bar with Alexa control is coming to the UK
- What is YouTube Premium, how much is it, and how does it work?
- BT TV to add Amazon Video and Now TV from 2019
- How to watch the Champions League and Europa League finals for free
- Get a 43-inch 4K HDR LG TV for just £249 if you sign up to Sky Q
Comments