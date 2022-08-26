BT TV Box Pro now works completely aerial-free

(Pocket-lint) - BT has updated its flagship paid TV box to work without the need of an aerial.

The BT TV Box Pro can now stream all digital TV channels rather than reveive them over-the-air via an aerial connection.

Those who want to continue to receive traditional DTV channels can do so, but viewers now get the option to switch to an internet-only service. This is for new and exising customers.

"We continue to look for ways to enhance the TV experience for our customers," said BT's propositions director, Sharon Meadows.

"Removing the need for an aerial connection not only gives even more consumers the opportunity to take out BT TV, it also gives our customers even more flexibility with their TV set-up, allowing them to access great content, from anywhere in the home."

The BT TV Box Pro is 4K HDR-enabled and supports Dolby Atmos. It contains a 1TB hard drive for recordings and can record up to three shows while watching a fourth when in aerial mode (or record four channels at once). Alternatively, it can record up to two channels simultaneously in internet mode.

BT now also offers a BT TV Box Mini - its new multiroom TV box to expand TV viewing into other rooms. It connects to a BT Smart Hub via Wi-Fi and enables the same viewing experience as the main box.

It is available to existing BT TV Box Pro customers for an extra £10 per month.

Writing by Rik Henderson.