(Pocket-lint) - BT has successfully broadcast its first live sporting event in 8K HDR.

Coverage of the 25 March Saracens vs Bristol Bears Gallagher Premiership Rugby match was transmitted in 8K live to selected homes.

It follows a 2020 trial that saw the UEFA Europa League match between Arsenal and Olympiacos broadcast in 8K to a public site - inside Arsenal's Emirates stadium. This time, however, the test was to see if it was feasible to get live images from a stadium to living rooms.

BT Sport partnered with Sony for the camera technology and Samsung, which supplied QN800 8K TVs to receive the pictures. BT Media & Broadcast provided the link between the site in Tottenham to BT Sport headquarters in Stratford.

The coverage was filmed remotely, with the cameras operated externally from an 8K broadcast truck outside.

"BT Sport continues to lead the industry with innovation that provides our customers with the best sports viewing experience in the UK," said the COO of BT Sport, Jamie Hindhaugh.

"Whether it's last season’s launch of the matchday experience features on our app, or, our recent trials of 5G-enabled augmented reality viewing, we’re on a mission to take our viewers to the heart of sport."

There is currently no confirmation as to when (or if) BT Sport plans to bring 8K HDR coverage to the mass market, but this trial is a huge next step.

Writing by Rik Henderson.