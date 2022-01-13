DAZN close to half-a-billion BT Sport buyout

(Pocket-lint) - BT Sport could soon be owned by sports streaming service DAZN, if a latest report pans out.

The subscription-based service confirmed that it was in talks with BT to acquire its sports broadcasting arm last year. Now it seems those talks are coming to a conclusion.

It is said that DAZN could pay up to £580 million ($800 million) for BT Sport and that the deal could be struck by the end of January. It is not known whether the streaming service plans for the channels to continue as normal, or whether it has other ideas for a more online presence.

Reuters, which publishes the latest report based on its sources, also states that the deal could still fall through and that Discovery continues to be interested in the BT Sport proposition too.

It was first linked as a bidder in December, but was thought to have proposed a joint venture with BT rather than a full acquisition.

Discovery owns the Eurosport network and would likely to continue to run BT Sport as it is now - a suite of channels in which Eurosport's would be included.

BT Sport owns a large portion of the rights to live Premier League matches in England, plus the Champions League and Europa League.

Writing by Rik Henderson.