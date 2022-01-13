Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. TV news
  4. BT TV news

DAZN close to half-a-billion BT Sport buyout

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
BT Sport DAZN close to half-a-billion BT Sport buyout
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - BT Sport could soon be owned by sports streaming service DAZN, if a latest report pans out.

The subscription-based service confirmed that it was in talks with BT to acquire its sports broadcasting arm last year. Now it seems those talks are coming to a conclusion.

It is said that DAZN could pay up to £580 million ($800 million) for BT Sport and that the deal could be struck by the end of January. It is not known whether the streaming service plans for the channels to continue as normal, or whether it has other ideas for a more online presence.

Reuters, which publishes the latest report based on its sources, also states that the deal could still fall through and that Discovery continues to be interested in the BT Sport proposition too.

It was first linked as a bidder in December, but was thought to have proposed a joint venture with BT rather than a full acquisition.

Discovery owns the Eurosport network and would likely to continue to run BT Sport as it is now - a suite of channels in which Eurosport's would be included.

BT Sport owns a large portion of the rights to live Premier League matches in England, plus the Champions League and Europa League.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show?
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show? By Maggie Tillman ·
Peaky Blinders season 6 release date, how to watch and how to catch up
Peaky Blinders season 6 release date, how to watch and how to catch up By Rik Henderson ·
DAZN close to half-a-billion BT Sport buyout
DAZN close to half-a-billion BT Sport buyout By Rik Henderson ·
  • Source: EXCLUSIVE DAZN nears deal to buy BT Sport for an estimated $800 mln - sources - reuters.com
Sections BT TV