BT TV Box Pro unveiled, with 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos and 1TB HDD

- Available to new BT TV VIP customers initially

(Pocket-lint) - BT has announced a new flagship BT TV set-top-box.

The BT TV Box Pro is available to those taking the BT TV VIP package - initially at least - and offers support for 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos.

Sleeker than the last model, it also now comes with a redesigned Bluetooth remote that doesn't require line of sight, plus four TV tuners so you can record up to three shows while watching a fourth.

There is a 1TB HDD inside, capable of storing up to 600 hours of recordings.

The new box requires a wired internet connection initially, although there are plans to enable its Wi-Fi capabilities for wireless connectivity with a firmware update later this year.

The box is available to new customers only at present, coming with the £60 per month BT TV VIP package. This includes Now TV (Cinema, Entertainment, Sport and Now Boost), BT Sport Ultimate and Eurosport.

We’ve seen a huge growth in 4K HDR content and we’re excited that the new BT TV Box Pro supports such an immersive way of viewing," said BT's TV and Sport propositions director, Chandru Lakshminarayanan.

BT will expand availability of the new box to other packages "in due course".

Writing by Rik Henderson.
