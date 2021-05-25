(Pocket-lint) - BT Sport has introduced the timeline feature to its large screen app across multiple platforms.

Launching in beta form in time for this week's Europa and Champions League finals, timeline brings to the big screen what mobile users have been able to access for several seasons - the ability to pull up key moments and goals during live coverage and view them on demand. After watching a clip, the action can revert to the live broadcast again.

After this initial trial period, it is hoped the feature will be launched in full for next season, to appear on forthcoming Premier and Champions League matches.

"BT Sport is proud to have continually broken new ground in how fans can watch live sport in recent years and today’s launches are the first to come from BT Sport Innovates, our new home of innovation. We’re excited that fans can sample the timeline, a new way of viewing sport on TV, ahead of its launch next season," said BT Sport's chief operating officer, Jamie Hindhaugh.

The broadcaster also announced that the large screen app has been added to Netgem, with both the Netgem HD and 4K TV boxes now offering it to BT Sport app subscribers. Owners of the Netgem soundbox HD sound system can also access the app.

This is on top of multiple other platforms, including Samsung smart TVs, PlayStation 4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, Google Chromecast, and Apple TV.

As previously stated, timeline is already available on mobile and tablet versions of the app.

