(Pocket-lint) - BT has often been ahead of its rivals when adopting new TV tech, being the first to introduce HDR and Dolby Atmos for live sports coverage, for example. Now it's expanding the reach of the latter, with Dolby Atmos coming to the BT Sport App this coming weekend.

The Brighton v Liverpool Premier League clash on Saturday 28 November will be the first to get the full Dolby Atmos treatment on the app.

Naturally, the tech will only work on supported devices, with BT listing iOS, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Smart TVs as compatible. Chromecast, Now TV and Roku device support will launch in the "coming weeks".

Naturally, to get Dolby Atmos through the large screen app, you'll also need an Atmos-enabled TV and/or soundbar or system.

There is no word yet on whether Xbox consoles will be able to stream Dolby Atmos audio through the BT Sport App, as the Xbox One S, One X, Series S and Series X are each Dolby Atmos certified.

The PlayStation 5 does not support Dolby Atmos.

"The addition of Dolby Atmos audio to our 4K UHD and HDR visuals on the App, provides fans with the best possible audio-visual experience of live sport when they can’t be at the game in person," said chief operating officer of BT Sport, Jamie Hindhaugh. "The richer audio quality will add a whole new dimension to the way that fans experience sport, at home or on the move, and ensure they won’t miss a moment of the action."

Writing by Rik Henderson.