BT customers can get 6-months free access to BritBox

(Pocket-lint) - BT is giving customers (new and existing) a way to sate their cravings for great British content, with 6-months free access to BritBox.

The service claims to offer the largest online collection of British TV - covering classics like Broadchurch and Downton Abbey, as well as lots of old Doctor Who - from across the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

The BT offer is open to BT broadband and TV customers, new or existing, and all you have to do is head over to the BT website and you can add BritBox to your account.

You'll have to sign-up for a BritBox account as part of the process, but you don't have to add any payment details as that would be added to your BT account once the 6-month trial is up. The monthly cost once the free period has finished is £5.99. You can find all the details right here.

BritBox has just started streaming Spitting Image, a revamped version of the 80s satirical puppet show, which is an exclusive to the platform.

Access is available across a wide range of platforms, with many streaming devices offering BritBox. You can also watch it through any browser or on mobile devices, so you can catch those essential classics whenever they take your fancy.

Just remember that you'll be charged for it after 6 months, so either embrace the Britishness, or set a reminder to cancel once you've signed up.

