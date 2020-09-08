BT Sport app now available on Fire TV, Android TV and Roku

(Pocket-lint) - BT has released its BT Sport app for Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Roku devices ahead of the new Premier League season starting.

The app gives access to BT Sport live and catch-up programming, plus BT Sport Ultimate for 4K HDR events, and is also available for Samsung smart TVs, Now TV boxes, PS4, Xbox One, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Phones and tablets can also access it too.

Subscribers to BT Sport through a paid TV service - such as BT TV, Sky and Virgin Media - or via a mobile phone provider can log directly into the app. Alternatively, you can purchase a BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25 per month to watch through the app exclusively.

BT Sport Ultimate costs an additional £5 per month for Ultra HD and HDR coverage.

To view in 4K HDR you must have the relevant Fire TV 4K, Android TV or Roku device that supports the higher resolution and high dynamic range colour output.

"BT continues to connect more viewers to BT Sport content, leading the market with innovative ways to watch. Sports fans can expect more exciting innovations over the coming new football and rugby seasons," said BT Sport's managing director of commercial, Andy Haworth.

Writing by Rik Henderson.