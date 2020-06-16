BT Sport is now available on Now TV dongles and set-top-boxes, as part of the BT and Sky partnership announced earlier this year.

Its arrival in app form means that Now TV customers with one of the brand's streaming devices will be able to watch nigh-on all of the remaining Premier League matches of the season live - save for those on Amazon Prime Video.

To view the BT Sport coverage, customers just need to purchase a dedicated monthly pass priced at £25. This will also allow customers to watch all of the channels on mobile, games consoles and other supported platforms.

Subscribers with a Now TV 4K Box will also be able to watch supported matches in 4K HDR through BT Sport Ultimate - it might require an additional £5 per month fee, however.

The standard monthly pass also works with the Now TV Stick, Now TV legacy box, and Now TV Smart Box.

It gives access to BT Sport, BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3 and ESPN, plus their respective HD channels.

BT Sport's first live Premier League matches after the restart will be Watford v Leicester City and Brighton v Arsenal on on Saturday 20 June. Coverage will start at 12.30pm.

BT Sport is also the home of Bundesliga football, WWE and many more live sports events.