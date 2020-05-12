How to watch live Bundesliga football this weekend

Football is back! Well, sort of.

As we await news on when (or if) the Premier League will return during the UK's lockdown, German football is about to kick off again.

The Bundesliga season starts again this coming Saturday, 16 May 2020, with the first swathe of matches kicking off at 2.30pm.

There will be additional matches on Sunday, 17 May. Then one on Monday, 18 May.

They will all be played behind closed doors - of course - but we're sure you'll be as pleased as we are to watch some live footy action once more.

Here then are the times and where you can watch each of the first weekend's matches.

BT Sport has the exclusive rights to show live Bundesliga matches in the UK and it will be hosting all the remaining matches of the season across its channels. One will even be available in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

Here are the matches and where you can watch them live.

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke - BT Sport 1, 2pm BST (KO 2.30pm)

RB Lepizig vs Freiburg - BT Sport 2, 2pm BST (KO 2.30pm)

Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin - BT Sport 3, 2pm BST (KO 2.30pm)

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg - BT Sport Extra 1, 2.30pm BST

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Paderborn - BT Sport Extra 2, 2.30pm BST

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach - BT Sport 1 & BT Sport Ultimate, 4.45pm BST (KO 5.15pm - also, start time for Ultimate)

Cologne vs Mainz - BT Sport 1, 2.15pm BST (KO 2.30pm)

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich - BT Sport 1, 4.45pm BST (KO 5pm)

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen - BT Sport 1, 7.15pm BST (KO 7.30pm)

All of the matches can be watched across multiple platforms, including mobile through the BT Sport app, on BT TV, Sky Q and Virgin Media, and even on games consoles, Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TV and Chromecast Ultra.

If you don't already subscribe, you can purchase a BT Sport monthly pass for £25 per month.

You can find out more on the BT Sport website here.