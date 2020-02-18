One of the biggest criticisms of BT's TV service in recent times has been its relative lack of Sky Sports. BT TV customers could only get the Sky Sports Main Event channel as a bolt-on to date, not any of the other 10.

That put it at a slight disadvantage in comparison with Sky Q, which has all the BT Sport channels (albeit not in 4K).

However, that is to change from 21 February, with BT striking a deal with Now TV - Sky's streaming arm - in order to offer all Now TV services through a BT TV box.

A new range of flexible TV packages have been launched that either include Now TV content, or can be added to at any time. They start at £10 per month for an Entertainment package that includes Sky Atlantic, Sky One and over 300 box sets to view at any time.

There is a Big Sport package for £40 per month that includes all of BT's own sports channels, plus the 11 Sky Sports channels available through Now TV.

And, a VIP package includes pretty much everything Sky has to offer, with all the Sky Cinema channels too, plus BT Sport Ultimate with 4K HDR live events, all for £60 per month.

You can then add and take away other bolt-ons on a monthly basis, including the different Now TV passes, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The best bit is that you just get the one bill. And, Now TV's content is fully integrated with BT TV, so you can pause, rewind and record Sky Entertainment and Sky Sports content to your box.

"Our new range of TV packs bring together the best premium services, fully loaded with a wide range of award-winning shows, the best live sports in stunning 4K and the latest must-see films – all with the flexibility to change packs every month – with quick and easy search to find what you want to watch," said the CEO of BT's consumer division, Marc Allera.

"There has never been a more interesting and dynamic time for the entertainment industry than right now and we're so thrilled to be able to launch Now TV on BT at such an exciting time. With Now TV's range of passes, BT TV customers will be able to enjoy our latest award-winning shows, blockbuster movies and top quality sports content with complete flexibility, so that customers can pay for exactly what they want," said Marina Storti, managing director, Now TV.