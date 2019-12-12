BT has, for the first time, launched a way to get the full BT Sport channel line-up and experience outside of a contract or broadband deal.

It now offers a BT Sport Monthly Pass which, like a Now TV Sky Sports Pass, gives you a no-contract way to watch all of its live football, events and action across multiple platforms.

And, in comparison with the Now TV equivalent, it is very affordable indeed.

A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs £25 for 30-days of access to all of the channels and includes BT Sport Ultimate - an upgrade to 4K HDR coverage on specific matches and events.

You can watch live streams and other on demand content through apps for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One (S and X), Apple TV, select Samsung smart TVs and the Google Chromecast.

The pass will also work with the BT Sport apps for iOS and Android.

"BT Sport Monthly Pass means that customers can sign up on a flexible monthly basis for the first time and make the most of all the fantastic live sport that we have to offer," said BT consumers' managing director, Pete Oliver.

"And, with BT Sport Ultimate included, we’re giving customers the very best possible viewing experience. Monthly Pass forms part of BT's ambition to offer BT Sport customers' unrivalled choice and the highest quality broadcasts on even more devices and platforms."

As well as live Premier League, UEFA European Champions League and Europa League matches, BT Sport will be the exclusive home of the WWE from 3 January 2020 - which moves from Sky after a partnership that spanned three decades.

