BT Sport has expanded its BT Sport Ultimate premium service to include 4K HDR coverage for the first time.

In addition, Sky customers who subscribe to BT Sports, and those who subscribe through the BT Sport app for multiple platforms, will be able to pay extra for BT Sport Ultimate too - starting Friday 22 November.

For an additional £5 per month, subscribers will get access to 4K HDR live streams via Xbox One, Samsung smart TVs and Google Chromecast Ultra. When HDR is not available, they will still be able to view the full 4K UHD coverage BT customers have been enjoying on their dedicated set-top-boxes for a couple of seasons.

Upcoming events to be shown in 4K HDR as part of a BT Sport Ultimate subscription include the UEFA Champions League matches between Tottenham and Olympiacos on Tuesday 26 November, and the Liverpool versus Napoli match on Wednesday 27 November.

Apple TV users won't get HDR, but will get the 4K coverage.

BT Sport will show up to 70 live events in HDR this season, including further matches in the Champions League and Premier League.

"We’re providing the absolute best video and sound quality for sport fans, making BT Sport in 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos available in more ways than ever this season," said BT's managing director of the consumer division, Pete Oliver.

"HDR transforms the sports viewing experience and with the expansion of BT Sport Ultimate, we’re providing more high quality broadcasts for our customers than any other broadcaster."

BT Sport Ultimate was first launched earlier this year to BT TV and EE pay monthly customers only. It provided HD video with HDR on select Android and iOS handsets and tablets.