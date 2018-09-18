BT has extended its partnership with UKTV, the provider of numerous television channels, including Dave, Gold, W and Alibi.

Like Virgin Media, it has signed a new long-term agreement to ensure all of UKTV's channels will remain on the BT TV platform for many years to come. And it will offer a bigger selection of UKTV shows through video-on-demand than before - they will also be available in HD for the first time on BT's service.

UKTV has 10 TV channels in total: Dave, Gold, W, Alibi, Yesterday, Drama, Really, Home, Eden and Good Food. It also has its own VoD service, UKTV Play.

You can watch shows from its channels live or on demand across BT TV set-top-boxes.

A selection of those shows will also be available to download and watch offline on the new BT TV app.

It follows the recent launch of Amazon Prime Video access on BT TV.

"Our continued UKTV partnership allows us to keep giving our customers a brilliant range of entertainment, comedy, drama, and lifestyle channels," said BT's content and business development director, Tony Singh.

"Our customers love those channels and can, uniquely to BT TV, combine them with services like Netflix, Amazon and Now TV to give them the flexibility to view a wide range of fantastic content."