BT TV App Extra introduces offline and Smart TV viewing for catch-up content and more

BT has announced a couple of changes to its BT TV app that add offline viewing, purchases and an additional subscription service to expand your BT TV experience beyond the box in your living room.

Firstly, BT TV customers can now buy or rent a show or film through their set-top-boxes or the BT Player and then use the BT TV app to access the purchased content. That content can be downloaded to the app for offline viewing.

BT has also launched BT TV App Extra - a paid subscription service similar to Sky Go Extra for the Sky customers. For an extra £5 a month - on top of a usual BT TV subscription - BT TV customers can add the ability to view content on compatible Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TV and Google Chromecast. Amazon Fire TV support will be added soon.

That content can be played on up to four registered devices.

It includes purchased and rented movies and shows, but also favourite subscription, on demand and catch-up content, which can all be downloaded and watched when out and about. AMC and BT Sport shows, such as Fear The Walking Dead and the Premier League coverage, will be available, for example.

