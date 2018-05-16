BT TV to add Amazon Video and Now TV from 2019

BT has announced it will offer the widest range of video on-demand and catch-up services on a single set-top box within the next year.

The company has said it is adding Amazon Prime Video as an app later this year and Now TV in 2019. Both will join Netflix, which has been available through BT TV for some time. By having three of the biggest video services in one place, BT's move will mean you could theoretically ditch any streaming sticks or boxes you may have connected to your TV.

The BT TV companion app will, for the first time, let BT TV customers download content content to watch offline. A BT TV app will also become available on Samsung smart TVs, Google Chromecast and Apple TV. EE customers will be able to take advantage of this new app, being able to cast directly to the TV from mobile, without using mobile data.

BT's TV updates come as part of a complete overhaul of the consumer business which will see its fixed line broadband network combined with EE's 4G network to create the UK's first hybrid network. Customers signed up to this network will be able to remain connected wherever they are, switching between a home Wi-Fi network or mobile data signal, depending on which one is strongest.