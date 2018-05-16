How to watch the Champions League and Europa League finals for free

BT has announced it will be broadcasting the upcoming UEFA Europa and Champions League football finals for free for everyone to watch via YouTube, the BT Sport website and the BT Sport App.

Currently, only BT Sport subscribers can watch European football through BT's sporting channels.

The Europa League final, which sees Atletico Madrid take on Marseille in Lyon, will be broadcast today, Wednesday 16 May. The Champions League final, which sees English side Liverpool take on European giants Real Madrid in Kyiv will be shown on Saturday 26 May.

Both matches will be available to watch for free on the official BT Sport YouTube channel in 4K Ultra HD, the BT Sport App and the BT Sport website. Only BT TV subscribers will be able to watch the matches in 4K Ultra HD on BT Sport 2 and BT 4K Sport UHD. Virgin customers can watch the matches for free on channel 100.

BT Sport subscribers get the added bonus of being able to watch 360-degree highlights during the matches via the BT Sport app.

If you're not already a BT Sport subscriber, you can sign up between 23 - 29 May to get three months free, meaning you can watch the UEFA Champions League final through the BT Sport 2 TV channel, as well as Tyson Fury's comeback boxing match on 9 June, with an opponent yet to be decided.

Tomos Grace, YouTube’s Head of Sport in EMEA said: "Football is by far the most popular sport on YouTube and it doesn't get more premium than the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League finals. We are delighted to be partnering for the third year running with BT Sport to make these games available live to YouTube users across all of our platforms."