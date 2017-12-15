BT finally gets all of Sky Sports and Now TV for Sky Atlantic and more

One of the biggest quibbles many BT TV customers have had for years is that they couldn't subscribe to the main Sky Sports channels. There is a Sky Sports Main Event channel for some live action, including the occasional Premier League match, F1 coverage or cricket test match, but that's it.

It doesn't really represent value for money either, as the one channel costs £27.50 a month as a bolt-on extra.

Now though, BT has struck a deal with Sky that will bring all 11 Sky Sports channels to the platform, including Sky Sports Premier League, so subscribers can view all the same matches and coverage across the board as Sky and Virgin Media customers.

You'll have to wait over a year for the channels to appear, sadly, as the agreement doesn't come into force until early 2019, but it will finally fill a hole in BT's service that has been gaping for some time.

In return, Sky customers will be able to subscribe to BT Sports channels through Sky. Presently, customers wishing to range the BT Sports channels on their Sky+HD or Sky Q boxes need to subscribe independently to BT, with a separate third-party monthly payment activating the line-up. It might even drive down the overall cost of taking Sky Sports and BT Sports into one, better value fee.

In addition to Sky Sports, the BT YouView set-top-box will also gain access to the TV channels and shows Sky's Now TV streaming platform has to offer and BT will be able to sell access to customers directly.

Currently, BT customers can only pay for Now TV's movies content. From 2019, they will also be able to pay for a Now TV Entertainment Pass, which includes channels like Sky Atlantic, Sky One and Sky Living, plus on demand content and box-sets from each. BT will be offering its passes in "competitively priced bundles".