BT Sport wins Champions League TV rights again, no free-to-air TV coverage at all

BT has once again secured UK TV broadcasting rights for all Champions League and Europa League football matches, beating Sky in a bidding war. It has also ensured that the rights this time are exclusive to the paid TV service, so there will be no free-to-air highlights packages on terrestrial television channels.

The new deal runs through to 2021. BT Sport will show all Champions League and Europa League games on its channels, which are available through Virgin Media and Sky as well as its own BT TV platform. However, there will also be free-to-view clips and weekly highlights online.

Both finals will also be available to view on "social media platforms". Last year that included YouTube.

Mobile platforms will get more coverage too.

BT reportedly paid £1.2billion for the three-year deal. It previously paid £897million for the rights to the end of the 2017/18 season. The new period picks up after then.

BT also states that some Champions league matches will be broadcast in 4K and with Dolby Atmos sound. It started to show domestic matches with the additional surround channels this Premier League season.