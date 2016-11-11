BT launches Dolby Atmos sound with 4K TV packages, get the stadium experience at home

BT has upped its TV credentials and taken the fight to Sky Q with the announcement that Dolby Atmos will be supported with select sports shown in Ultra HD from next year.

The addition of Atmos will not only make BT the first broadcaster to support the sound format, but it will add an extra level of immersion at home. Dolby Atmos adds an extra height channel to programmes, instead of having 'regular' surround sound at ear level. By adding the extra height channels you'll get a more enveloping sound effect.

In order to get Dolby Atmos, you'll need a compatible AV receiver and either in-ceiling speakers or upward-firing height channel speakers, as well as the BT Ultra HD YouView box+ and Ultra HD subscription.

BT has also announced that its new and improved YouView TV service will be automatically rolled out to customers' set-top boxes during the early part of 2017. The new version claims to provide a "faster and slicker TV experience" and will coincide with the launch of a new BT TV app, which will let you stream live TV and on demand programmes to mobile devices, as well as manage recordings.

BT will also add to its current selection of sports programming with boxing on saturday nights thanks to a partnership with BoxNation.

Delia Bushell, managing director of BT TV and BT Sport said: "BT's mission has always been to provide a high quality, premium TV service at prices that give unbeatable value to UK consumers. We will keep driving the pace of innovation in content, broadcasting and our customers' experience".

"In 2017 we're going to further shake up the market by releasing our new viewing experience across our TV guide and on demand, our new TV app and on our BT Sport channels, provided as a free upgrade for our customers."