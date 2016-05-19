How to watch the UEFA Champions League final for free
It's coming to the end of the domestic football season and there's not many prizes left to dole out.
Liverpool sadly lost against Sevilla in the final of the Europa League and Manchester United will be taking on Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final this weekend.
However, domestic football's biggest honour will be contested on 28 May in Milan. The two Madrids, Real and Atletico, will battle it out in the Champions League final. It should be a cracker.
Traditionally, it has been broadcast on terrestrial television in the UK. Not so this year, as BT has the exclusive rights.
But that doesn't mean you need a subscription to a sports package with one of the paid TV services. You can still watch it no matter your circumstances. And on telly too.
Here's our guide to the different ways you can watch the Champions League final; free and paid.
When is the UEFA Champions League final on TV in the UK?
The Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will kick off at 19:45 BST on Saturday, 28 May.
Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League final in the UK?
On paid TV
If you subscribe to BT YouView, or the sports packages on Sky or Virgin Media you can watch the final on the BT Sport Europe channel, with a build-up show starting at 19:00 BST ahead of kick off time.
Check your provider for costs and package details.
READ: BT Ultra HD YouView+ review: A bold step into future 4K entertainment
On Freeview
BT Sport Showcase on Freeview channel 59 will also show the match live.
Online
BT.com and BTSport.com will also livestream the match.
On YouTube
In a first for the tournament, as with the recent Europa League, the Champions League final will be livestreamed through YouTube. You just need to head to BT Sport's YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/BTSportOfficial.
In Ultra HD (4K)
While you can watch the match live in several other ways, only customers with access to BT Sport Ultra HD can watch it in 4K.
You can find out more about BT Ultra HD here.
