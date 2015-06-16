Fear the Walking Dead confirmed for UK, thanks to BT

BT, not content with taking on Sky on the sports front, is now starting to take on the broadcaster on the TV shows front too.

The telecoms giant, who has strong ambitions to dominate the TV market in the UK, has confirmed that it has partnered with US cable network AMC, to bring the popular US channel to the UK in September.

If the name AMC rings any bells, it is because it has been the home of "Breaking Bad" and "Mad Men" in the US.

The multi-year agreement with BT will mark the debut for its UK channel, which will launch with the exclusive UK television premiere of the highly anticipated drama "Fear the Walking Dead" on BT TV.

Set in Los Angeles, the series follows a male divorced teacher, a female guidance counsellor and her two children, in the weeks leading up to the zombie apocalypse that "The Walking Dead" saw its main character sleep through.

BT says that AMC in the UK will showcase other soon to be announced dramas from AMC Networks in addition to series from other leading producers. The channel will also feature acclaimed films from the world's most popular film libraries.

BT recently announced that it would be launching a new set-top box with 1TB of storage, enough for 600 hours of SD recording, or 250 hours of HD content.