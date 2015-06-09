BT launching BT Sport Ultra HD, with a new UHD YouView set-top box

BT Sport has confirmed that it will be bringing 4K sport to your TV in August 2015.

Alongside a number of announcements, BT confirmed that a new channel, appropriately called BT Sport Ultra HD will be launching in August. At the same time, it's confirmed that there will be a new set-top box supporting UHD.

This will be the first UHD sport channel in Europe and you'll be treated to UEFA Champions League games, Barclays Premier League, FA Cup and Aviva Premiership Rugby in glorious 4K.

The first 4K broadcast will be The Community Shield, which sees the winner of the Premier League play with winner of the FA Cup in a charity match and is scheduled for 2 August 2015, giving you a date that BT Sport Ultra HD will be live.

As for the new set-top box, BT says that need the "best ever" YouView+ box, with 1TB of storage, enough for 600 hours of SD recording, or 250 hours of HD content.

It's unknown whether this new set-top box will also support services like Netflix 4K. We've contacted YouView to find out more information on the set-top box.

BT Sport Ultra HD will only be available to BT Infinity customers and naturally, you'll need a 4K television to be able to watch it in all the detail UHD provides.

You can sign up for more information over on BT's website.