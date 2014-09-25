  BT Sport Extra red button service now available on BT, Sky and Virgin Media, offers more live footy

BT Sport has introduced a red button service to offer even more live football than its existing channels can handle.

As part of its battle with Sky, which launched Sky Sports 5 HD last month to show continental football, BT Sport has lined up a large selection of live matches from the French, Portuguese, German and Brazilian leagues to be shown on the new red button service. The service has been named BT Sport Extra.

The service will be available to BT Sport viewers who watch via BT TV on platforms other than through an aerial, Sky digital satellite customers and on Virgin Media TiVo boxes. BT Sport channels are free on the latter service for customers with Virgin Media's TV XL package.

Sky and Virgin Media customers just need to press the red button on their remotes when on BT Sport channels or switch to channel 527 on BT TV. It is an included service with the channels.

READ: BT Sport challenges Sky Sports' dominance with huge studio, ground-breaking tech and social media integration

"Reach is at the heart of BT Sport and we are continually looking at new ways to enhance our viewers’ experience," said Simon Green, head of BT Sport.

"BT Sport Extra provides sports fans with access to even more live sporting action whether that’s on TV, via the red button, app or online."