  BT Extra Box service launches for multi-room YouView viewing

BT now offers its Extra Box option for users who would like to have their channel subscriptions in more than one room.

The additional YouView+ box will work with all the same subscription channels and bolt-ons as the main box in the house. The second box will also come with the same catch up services as the first box including pause, rewind and record.

It will work with everything except for Sky Movies and the Vision set-top box. And since BT delivers its services over the fibre internet connection all users will be required to have at least a 35MB line. This will be covered by BT's Infinity broadband internet that, thanks to the packet streaming, should offer an uninterrupted service to both boxes simultaneously.

The Extra Box will be charged at £5 per month on a year contract with the one off cost of £99 for the second YouView+ box. Anyone with a Vision box can upgrade that unit for an extra £35.

Alex Green, director of TV for BT, said: "We are delighted to be able to offer BT customers the added flexibility of having two YouView+ boxes in their home. Over the past year, we have transformed our service by introducing pay TV channels delivered in fantastic HD quality on our market-leading YouView+ box."

READ: YouView from BT review