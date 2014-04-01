  BT Sport will be second broadcaster available through Chromecast in UK

BT Sport plans to add support for Chromecast, making it the second UK broadcaster available through Google's HDMI dongle.

John Petter, consumer division head at BT, announced via The Financial Times that BT Sport is coming to Chromecast, though only BT Broadband customers would have access to BT Sport content including Premier League matches and FA Cup coverage.

Apart from streaming services like YouTube, Google Play, and Netflix, BBC iPlayer is the only other UK broadcaster available through Chromecast. That said, Sky, another UK broadcaster, recently confirmed it might update NOW TV with support for Chromecast.

So, if you're a BT subscriber, you'll soon be able to watch all sorts of football goodies on your television simply by casting video from your mobile devices or browser - no cables or set-top boxes required. You'll just need a Chromecast.

A roll-out date has not been disclosed, but we've contacted BT for a more details and will update when that information is known.

READ: Google Chromecast review

Google first released Chromecast in 2013, allowing users to beam songs, albums, movies, pictures, and other types of content from apps on a mobile device or desktop browser to their big screen. It works with Android tablets and smartphones, as well as iPhones, iPads, Chrome for Mac and Chrome for Windows.

Although it is nearly a year old, Google's streaming device only recently launched in the UK for £30.