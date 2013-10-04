  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. BT TV news

Curzon Home Cinema paid-for film service now available to BT TV customers

|
  Curzon Home Cinema paid-for film service now available to BT TV customers
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

Cinema chain Curzon has signed a deal with BT to offer its film streaming service through BT's YouView TV boxes.

Curzon Home Cinema provides the opportunity to pay to watch independent and world cinema movies the same day as their cinematic release. It also hosts a number of classic films and back catalogue titles.

Currently available is documetary Stories We Tell, as well as What Maisie Knew starring Julianne Moore, Alexander Skarsgard and Steve Coogan.

Films are available at different prices depending on their release date and schedule. Back catalogue titles cost from £2, while a new release costs anywhere up to £10 to watch. Curzon members receive discounts and other offers based on the chain's theatres for an annual fee.

The Curzon Home Cinema content can be found in the BT Box Office section on the BT player.

It can also be found as an app on Samsung Smart TVs.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments