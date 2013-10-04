  Curzon Home Cinema paid-for film service now available to BT TV customers

Cinema chain Curzon has signed a deal with BT to offer its film streaming service through BT's YouView TV boxes.

Curzon Home Cinema provides the opportunity to pay to watch independent and world cinema movies the same day as their cinematic release. It also hosts a number of classic films and back catalogue titles.

Currently available is documetary Stories We Tell, as well as What Maisie Knew starring Julianne Moore, Alexander Skarsgard and Steve Coogan.

Films are available at different prices depending on their release date and schedule. Back catalogue titles cost from £2, while a new release costs anywhere up to £10 to watch. Curzon members receive discounts and other offers based on the chain's theatres for an annual fee.

The Curzon Home Cinema content can be found in the BT Box Office section on the BT player.

It can also be found as an app on Samsung Smart TVs.