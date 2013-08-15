  BT Sport lands on Virgin Media, free for XL subscribers, £15 for other packages

Virgin Media has announced that BT Sport is now available on its subscription television service. The new service from BT launched this month as a free offering for BT broadband subscribers, bringing a wide range of sporting content across three channels, BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2 and ESPN, including the HD variants of each channel.

The sports channels include exclusive live Barclays Premier League football, as well as a wide range of international football matches. It also offers Aviva Premiership rugby, WTA tennis, the FA Cup, UFC, NASCAR and a whole lot more.

Those on the Virgin Media TV XL package will get the BT Sport channels for free, included in the price of their monthly subscription. For those on the M, M+, or L packages, you can add the sporting goodness for £15. BT Sport will be on channels 529-530 and 547-500.

"Virgin Media homes are kicking-off the new season with the most complete sporting line-up around in one simple subscription, from Barclays Premier League football and Aviva Premiership rugby to F1, live golf and the culmination of a great Ashes series," said Dana Strong, Virgin Media chief operating officer.

"We're excited to announce our deal with BT, making these fantastic new channels available at no extra cost to millions of Virgin TV viewers and in HD as standard."

BT Sport will also be available on Virgin TV Anywhere in the future, meaning you'll also be able to watch the sporting action on the move.

Virgin Media also has access to Sky Sports channels, but before you hand them the ultimate sporting victory, it's worth noting that Sky subscribers can also get access to BT Sport - either by paying £12 to add the package to their Sky deal, or free if they switch their internet service to BT Broadband or BT Infinity. They still have to pay an extra £3 a month for the HD versions, as do regular BT Infinity customers who didn't sign up before the 1 August launch.

BT Sport for Virgin Media is available from today.

