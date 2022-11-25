Pick up this 55in LG OLED TV for just £889 on Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday is finally here, and it brings with it some of the best shopping deals that we've seen so far. But this one for LG's entry-level OLED really stood out for us.

The LG CS is a relatively new addition to LG's line-up, and offers a mixture of 2022 and 2021 technologies - it's basically an LG C1 with LG's C2 processor, so just loses out on this year's new brighter Evo panel. You can save £90 on its pre-Black Friday price and pick up the 55in version for £889. For an LG OLED, that is incredible value, and the best we can find online - so be quick!

LG OLED55CS - save £80 LG's OLED TVs never fail to impress from a performance perspective, and at this price, it's an even sweeter deal. Save £80, now £889. View offer

Of course, if you'd rather plump for the excellent LG C2, Amazon has lowered the price on that even further for Black Friday itself. With its new evo panel, it manages to achieve higher brightness levels than we're used to seeing from OLED, creating even better contrast and offering an incredible HDR performance.

You can now pick up the 55in version of the C2 at its lowest price ever, saving £229 - now just £1079.

LG OLED55C2 - save £220 The LG C2 is easily one of the best TVs of the year, and it's now available at its lowest price yet for this 55in version. The list price is £1149, but there's an additional £100 off voucher - click the box to claim it and you'll pay £1049 at checkout. View offer

Writing by Verity Burns.