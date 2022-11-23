(Pocket-lint) - Sony's OLED TVs are some of the very best on the market, and Sony has just stumped up a really impressive deal on one for Black Friday 2022.

It's slashed £400 off the price of the Bravia XR65A75K, a sumptuous 65-inch set that has features to die for.

That brings it down to £1,599.00, and you can get it with John Lewis' excellent warranty and returns policies to fall back on if anything goes wrong.

This isn't a mid-range TV, to be clear - it's one of Sony's flagships, and therefore packs in a load of impressive features for you to use once you have it.

That includes vastly enhanced sound even without external speakers attached thanks to new designs.

Being built by Sony itself, it's also ideal for anyone with a PS5, with HDMI 2.1 ports that will let you take advantage of a range of the console's features.

Plus, that OLED panel will bring its own incredibly impressive picture quality - obviously the most important factor in any TV's performance. If you've been waiting for a big saving on a really cutting-edge TV, this might just be the Black Friday deal for you.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.