(Pocket-lint) - Sony's OLED TVs are some of the very best on the market, and Sony has just stumped up a really impressive deal on one for Black Friday 2022.
It's slashed £400 off the price of the Bravia XR65A75K, a sumptuous 65-inch set that has features to die for.
That brings it down to £1,599.00, and you can get it with John Lewis' excellent warranty and returns policies to fall back on if anything goes wrong.
This deal is a stunner - for a really excellent TV that's only been out a matter of months.
This isn't a mid-range TV, to be clear - it's one of Sony's flagships, and therefore packs in a load of impressive features for you to use once you have it.
That includes vastly enhanced sound even without external speakers attached thanks to new designs.
Being built by Sony itself, it's also ideal for anyone with a PS5, with HDMI 2.1 ports that will let you take advantage of a range of the console's features.
Plus, that OLED panel will bring its own incredibly impressive picture quality - obviously the most important factor in any TV's performance. If you've been waiting for a big saving on a really cutting-edge TV, this might just be the Black Friday deal for you.
More Black Friday 2022 UK deals
There are more Black Friday offers around today, and we've compiled them right here:
- Echo Dot: Save 67% on 2 Dot & Philips bulb
- Blink: 51% saving on cameras
- Jabra: £50 price cut on 85t earbuds
- Google: 44% saving on camera, Wi-Fi
- Echo Show 5: 57% off 2 Show 5 & Philips bulb
- Sony: WH-1000XM5 down by £81
- Eero: Mesh Wi-Fi w/ 45% off
- Asus: 40% off laptops
- Crucial: 39% saving on memory
- Suunto: 40% price cut
- Shark: Cordless vacuum cleaner w/ 41% off
- Sony: Xperia phones down by 42%
- Arlo: 61% discount on doorbell / camera
- Samsung: £50 off Watch 5 Pro, 50% off Buds Live
- OnePlus: 9 & 9 Pro 42% saving
More Black Friday 2022 US deals
We've rounded up some other great deals, below:
- Fire Tablets: Save 50%
- Blink: Doorbells & cameras w/ 56% off
- Samsung: Save 67% on memory
- Echo: Half-price 5th gen Dot
- Kindle: Over a third off
- Echo: Save 59% on Show devices
- Apple: 20% saving on MacBook Air M1
- Google: 35% price cut on Pixel, Buds, Watch
- Sony: Savings on 1000XM4 & 1000XM5
- Ring: 60% discount on Echo bundles
- Beats: 37% off Solo 3
- Fitbit: Save over 30% Sense 2, Versa 4
- Fire TV: Half price 4K Stick & Cube
- JBL: Headphones w/ 50% off
- Samsung: 52% discount on Tab A8
- Roomba: Get 35% off
- LG: 30% price cut on OLED, QNED TVs
- Garmin: Smartwatches down by 50%
- Samsung: Save on S22, Flip 4 & Fold 4
- Bose: 24% off QuietComfort 45