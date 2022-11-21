(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast in the run up to the big day itself, and Samsung's incredible S95B is available at an incredible discount across both 65in and 55in screen sizes.

The 65in is currently offering the biggest saving, with 35% off, but there's still £40 to be saved on the 55in too, creeping it closer than ever to the £1000 mark.

If you're in the US, there are no deals for the S95B at the time of writing, but we are keeping our eye out and will update this piece if we spot any.

Samsung QE65S95B - save 35% This is a whole lot of great TV for a great price. Now available with 35% off, for £1549. View offer

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Samsung QE55S95B - save £40 This discount might not be huge, but it edges this great 55in TV closer to that £1000 mark, with £40 off - now £1059. View offer

The Samsung S95B uses Samsung's new QD-OLED panel technology, which blends the benefits of OLED and quantum dot (the technology behind Samsung's flagship QLED range) together in a one TV, giving you the best of both worlds.

This basically means you're getting the brightness usually found in quantum dot LCD sets, alongside the pixel-level contrast control that gives OLEDs those inky blacks.

We were impressed by the results, and in our review described it as "a winning combination of design, class-leading technology and features", with images that are "accurate right out of the box", while the saturated colours and brighter highlights ensure "some of the best HDR seen on an OLED". High praise indeed.

Stock looks to be low on the 65in version so if you fancy grabbing a bargain on one of the best TVs in 2022, act quick!

Writing by Verity Burns.