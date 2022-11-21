(Pocket-lint) - Sky's Now streaming service is offering great deals on memberships for Black Friday. You can get 2 for 1 offers on Entertainment and Cinema, or Sky Sports and Boost.

The offer is available from now until the end of November and gives you two-months for the price of one on a couple of bundled membership packages.

Alternatively, you can just grab a 2 for 1 offer on an individual membership for Entertainment, Cinema or Sports.

Get 2-months of Sky Sports + Boost for just £38.99 Available for half-price, this Sports and Boost bundle gives you all 11 Sky Sports channels in Full HD and surround sound. You can also stream content live and on demand to three devices at once. The bundle will usually cost you £77.98. View offer

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Get 2 months of Entertainment and Cinema for £19.98 Am amazing offer, especially with Christmas coming up, this gives you all of Sky's entertainment and cinema channels, plus access to all of the on demand movies available across the two-month period. That includes the Sky Cinema premiere of The Batman, House of the Dragon and a stack of Christmas favourites. It's usually £39.96 combined. View offer

The deals for the other memberships start at £9.99 for two-months and are also available on Now's website.

One tip for football fans - you could wait until the end of the deal period to purchase one of the Sports offers and that means it will run across Boxing Day and into January when the Premier League will be back underway after the World Cup.

Now recently launched a dedicated Android TV app too, so you can now stream shows natively on Android TV and Google TV devices, including Philips' TVs and the Nvidia Shield TV box. There are apps for many other devices too, including iOS, Android, oher Smart TVs, games consoles, Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and more.

Writing by Rik Henderson.