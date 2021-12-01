You can still get a huge savings on Roku streaming devices in the sales

(Pocket-lint) - Roku has long been one of our favourite flavours of streaming devices, with its simple interface meaning it's easy to get directly to the content you want to watch - with some of the widest support in the industry.

Roku has announced discounts on a number of its models, with something for everyone. With low prices, thanks to the Black Friday sales, the question is why wouldn't you buy one? These sales run until 6 December, so you need to move fast.

Roku Express - save up to 53% Roku Express is the entry point for Roku devices. It's only 1080p so ideal for smaller or second TVs. It needs connecting via an HDMI cable to the back of your TV. This is a cracking price for a great device at $19 or £13.99. View offer

Roku Express 4K - up to 42% saving The Roku Express 4K steps up over the Express, still connecting via HDMI cable, but offering 4K HDR content. It's a great, affordable, streaming devices for your main TV. This $20.99 / £13 saving at $29 or £24.99 is also a great incentive to buy. View offer

Roku Streaming Stick+ - save up to 50% Roku's Streaming Stick+ offerings 4K HDR content and plugs straight into your TV, so it's easier to hide than the Express models. The remote works via Bluetooth too, for a more advanced experience. The $/£29.99 price is a great deal for this stick. View offer

Roku Streambar - save over 20% The Roku Streambar is an all-in-one package offering a compact soundbar and Roku's streaming features. A one-box upgrade for your TV - and now only $79.98 or £99.99, saving $50 or £30. View offer

Roku is one of the most popular choices for streaming devices thanks to the variety of models on offer and the simplicity of the interface. You can choose from models that only support 1080p, or take a step up to 4K depending on whether you're going to connect it to a small or larger television.

Roku's interface doesn't bamboozle with recommendations and curated content, instead it offers direct access to all the services you need - Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix and more - while also offering skills like Spotify Connect, casting and on some models AirPlay 2.

The remote keeps things simple too, allowing quick control of your attached device. The big decision is what sort of device you want. The Roku Express is a compact set-top box than will be visible, while the Streaming Stick will allow you to hide it out of sight, which we feel is the better option for advanced users.

The Roku Streambar also offers a soundbar, so it's idea for a small room upgrade, perhaps for a dorm room or bedroom.