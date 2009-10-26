  Internet radio portal planned for the UK

An online portal that will offer the entire output of the British radio industry could go live in the first half of next year.



While only 2% of radio listening in the UK is currently done online, the plan is hoped to offer a boost to the radio industry amid fears it could be left behind amid the digitalisation of media.



With involvement from both the BBC and the commercial sector it's reported the site could offer up to 500 networks streamed live online.



A prototype system could be ready for testing by Christmas if the Radio Council's plans get the go ahead.



Andrew Harrison, the Radio Council's chief executive has described the scheme as "quite a breakthrough project".

We will keep you posted.