EastEnders going online with E20 spin-off series
TV soap EastEnders has always done well on the BBC's catch-up service, the iPlayer, so the corporation is likely confident an online spin-off series will go down well with fans.
The miserable real-life series is set to venture beyond the television screen as Walford takes a big step into the wider world of the web with its first ever online episodes due next year.
EastEnders: E20, written by 13 new London writers aged between 17 and 22, will follow four new teenage characters who arrive in Albert Square.
The E20 efforts will stand alone in terms of its storylines from the regular soap and will offer extra online material including video blogs and behind-the-scenes footage in order to "enhance the whole online presence".
EastEnders: E20 will be available at bbc.co.uk/eastenders in January 2010.
