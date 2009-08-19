  BBC wants your help in making open source documentary

The BBC is to embark on an ambitious project to make an open source documentary about the web.

Currently called Digital Revolution, the mini series of four programmes will be a crowdsourced documentary due for transmission on BBC in 2010 that will look at the impact brought about by the World Wide Web over the last 20 years.

The BBC is looking for people to come and share their knowledge, with stories and links to guide the production the corporation says.

So far they've already signed some big names, including the daddy of the internet: Tim Berners-Lee.

But others include Chris Anderson, Jimmy Wales, Lee Siegel, Andrew Keen, Aleks Krotoski, Feargal Sharkey, Nicholas Carr, Rory Cellan-Jones and Susan Greenfield

Topics will include

1. power on the web

2. the fate of nations

3. the cost of free

4. the web and us

You can get involved via the read link below.