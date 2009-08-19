  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. BBC TV news

BBC wants your help in making open source documentary

|
  BBC wants your help in making open source documentary
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live SportsBy Pocket-lint Promotion

The BBC is to embark on an ambitious project to make an open source documentary about the web.

Currently called Digital Revolution, the mini series of four programmes will be a crowdsourced documentary due for transmission on BBC in 2010 that will look at the impact brought about by the World Wide Web over the last 20 years.

The BBC is looking for people to come and share their knowledge, with stories and links to guide the production the corporation says.

So far they've already signed some big names, including the daddy of the internet: Tim Berners-Lee.

But others include Chris Anderson, Jimmy Wales, Lee Siegel, Andrew Keen, Aleks Krotoski, Feargal Sharkey, Nicholas Carr, Rory Cellan-Jones and Susan Greenfield

Topics will include
1. power on the web
2. the fate of nations
3. the cost of free
4. the web and us

You can get involved via the read link below.

PopularIn TV
  1. You can now use Google Assistant on Nvidia Shield TV in the UK
  2. How to watch the World Cup online, on TV, on mobile, in 4K and from abroad
  3. Google Assistant finally arrives on Sony Android TVs
  4. How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal v Morocco in 4K HDR with BBC iPlayer
  5. Future Philips TVs will come with integrated Bowers & Wilkins speakers
  1. What is YouTube Premium, how much is it, and how does it work?
  2. What is VAR and how will it be used at the World Cup?
  3. How to watch the football outside with the BenQ TK800 projector
  4. What’s the best VPN for Netflix?
  5. Apple original TV programming: What's it producing and why?
Comments