  BBC Two announces "Digital Revolution" series

BBC Two has announced that to mark the 20th anniversary of the world wide web, it is to team up with Sir Tim Berners-Lee, the web's inventor, to look at the impact it has had on our lives.

"Digital Revolution", the project's working title, is described as a landmark series for the broadcaster with an "open source" approach to production.

The "open source" angle comes in with the feature that web users will be given early access to the content with comment, input and story leads invited from the web community.

"After 20 years of tumultuous innovation, now feels like the right time for us to take stock of the profound change our society has undergone since the birth of the web", said George Entwistle, controller, BBC knowledge commissioning.

"I'm delighted the BBC audience will have the opportunity to play a pivotal role in the creation of this project, and I'm really looking forward to seeing it unfold online in the months leading up to TV transmission".

The four-part documentary series is due to be aired next year on BBC Two.