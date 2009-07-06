  BBC says Wimbledon broke online live video records

The BBC has announced that its online coverage of Wimbledon has broken its previous records for the most popular live video streams of a sporting event.

The BBC says during this year's Wimbledon its Sport website has seen more users than ever logging on to follow the coverage online.

Across the Wimbledon fortnight, the BBC Sport website received a total of 19.3 million requests for Wimbledon content of which 16.2 million was live coverage - 3.5 times that of the year before.

But it was British hope Murray that created demand for a record breaking 2.1 million requests for Centre Court coverage on Friday as users logged on to follow the Andy Murray v Andy Roddick match online.

The BBC says this has now become the most popular single live video stream for sport, beating the previous record set during the 2008 Olympics.

In addition, the Beeb has revealed 7.5 million chose to use the Red Button service to choose which coverage to follow.