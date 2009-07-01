  1. Home
Football League Championship games return to BBC

The BBC has announced that live Championship football will make a return to the public broadcaster for the first time since 1987.

And, marking the changes in how such events are broadcast, and how we watch them, since the late Eighties, the games will also be broadcast live on the web at BBC Sport Online.

As part of the announcement, the first four live and exclusive Football League Championship games to be broadcast during the forthcoming 2009/10 season have been revealed.

The first will take place on 8 August and see West Bromwich Albion take on Newcastle United. The 26 September brings Ipswich Town versus Newcastle United while on the 24 October Derby County goes up against Queens Park Rangers.

The final confirmed match (with more details promised soon) is on 1 November and will be Cardiff City playing against Nottingham Forest.

