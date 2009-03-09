iPlayer to get HD channel

The BBC is due to unveil a dedicated high definition channel for its iPlayer on-demand video service, it's been revealed.

Although not an official announcement just yet, the news comes from reputable sources via Twitter.

Jana Bennett, director of BBC Vision, revealed the plans during a panel discussion at the FT Digital Media and Broadcasting Conference.

The remarks were then quickly tweeted with the BBC - no stranger to Twitter - then promising full details this month.

Offering high definition content is not likely to be a popular move with ISPs already complaining at the extra bandwidth the Beeb's catch-up service demands.

In related news, the BBC and BFI have announced a partnership to work together to increase access to their archives, including via online.

We will keep you posted.