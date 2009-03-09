iPlayer to get HD channel
The BBC is due to unveil a dedicated high definition channel for its iPlayer on-demand video service, it's been revealed.
Although not an official announcement just yet, the news comes from reputable sources via Twitter.
Jana Bennett, director of BBC Vision, revealed the plans during a panel discussion at the FT Digital Media and Broadcasting Conference.
The remarks were then quickly tweeted with the BBC - no stranger to Twitter - then promising full details this month.
Offering high definition content is not likely to be a popular move with ISPs already complaining at the extra bandwidth the Beeb's catch-up service demands.
In related news, the BBC and BFI have announced a partnership to work together to increase access to their archives, including via online.
We will keep you posted.
- Samsung Q9FN TV review: The big, bright, back-lit QLED boss
- Amazon Fire TV Edition smart televisions with Alexa coming to Best Buy later this year
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- 21 best 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays available to buy now
- How to watch the 2018 Grand National on TV and for free online through a VPN
- ESPN+: How does it work, what does it offer, and how much is it?
- Apple TV 4K review: A long-awaited boost to the premium streamer
- Will Google launch this Android TV dongle and Assistant remote in May?
- Sony 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: A1 OLED, AF8 OLED, XF90, XF85, XF80 compared
- Sony reveals three new 4K HDR TV series to flesh out its 2018 Bravia line-up
Comments