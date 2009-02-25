Elbow session breaks red button records
The BBC has revealed that a record number of people tuned in to watch Elbow's BBC Radio 2 session through its interactive services.
Over one million views were recorded from people pressing their "red button" or going online to watch the performance Elbow gave with the BBC Concert Orchestra, making it the most popular music session ever shown on the BBC's red button service.
John Denton, BBC's managing editor, TV platforms, said: "These figures show that audiences love the on-demand interactivity that the red button service can provide and we're pleased that we've been able to take this incredible performance to an even wider audience".
The BBC's red button interactive services celebrated a 10-year anniversary in November 2008.
- Sony 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: A1 OLED, AF8 OLED, XF90, XF85, XF80 compared
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- LG 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: W8, G8, E8, C8, B8, SK9500 and more compared
- Samsung's 3D Cinema LED screen gets its world debut in Switzerland
- What is Sky Q, how much does it cost and how can I get it?
- Amazon Fire TV Stick slashed to £29 in Easter sales
- Grab yourself a 4K Amazon Fire TV for just £60
- Philips 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: OLED 973, OLED 873, OLED 803, 8503, 8303, 7803, 7303, 6503 compared
- How to watch Sky Go abroad using a VPN
- What is YouTube TV, which channels does it offer, and how does it work?
Comments