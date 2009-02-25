  Elbow session breaks red button records

The BBC has revealed that a record number of people tuned in to watch Elbow's BBC Radio 2 session through its interactive services.

Over one million views were recorded from people pressing their "red button" or going online to watch the performance Elbow gave with the BBC Concert Orchestra, making it the most popular music session ever shown on the BBC's red button service.

John Denton, BBC's managing editor, TV platforms, said: "These figures show that audiences love the on-demand interactivity that the red button service can provide and we're pleased that we've been able to take this incredible performance to an even wider audience".

The BBC's red button interactive services celebrated a 10-year anniversary in November 2008.